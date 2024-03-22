Yoon Vows to Speed Up Budget Execution, Revision of Laws on People's Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to support people's livelihoods by completing as many revisions to lower-level laws as he can in the first half of the year, or at the latest within this year.During his opening remarks on Thursday in a government meeting reviewing the implementation of policies discussed during this year’s government-public debates on people's livelihood issues, Yoon said that planned projects that can be done with this year's budget will be carried out immediately.He added that the government is doing its best to ensure that the livelihood-related bills pending in parliament are passed within the 21st National Assembly, including a revision to a bill that will allow for major supermarkets to close on weekdays twice a month, rather than on weekends.Yoon said the government will prepare bills containing the content discussed during the 24 government-public debates on people's livelihood issues as soon as possible, and submit them to the 22nd National Assembly as early as possible.The South Korean leader emphasized that the government-public debates are about fixing things that the people want and getting it done right away, adding that he will continue with the 25th session of the debates soon.