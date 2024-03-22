PPP Interim Chief Urges Voters to Cast Ballots during Advance Voting Period

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon called on voters to cast ballots for the upcoming general elections during the two-day advance voting period set to begin Friday.Campaigning in Seoul's Dongdaemun District on Thursday, Han assured transparency of manual early vote counting, asking voters to show through advance voting that law-abiding citizens cannot lose to criminals.This was an apparent reference to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidates embroiled in controversies, such as Yang Moon-seok accused of fraud in taking out a loan when purchasing a high-priced apartment unit.Referring to the start of a six-day ban on dissemination of public survey results through election day, Han said there could be many changes during the period and that the final outcome will depend on the public.While stumping in Seoul's Jungnang District, the PPP interim chief said there will be extreme confusion and chaos should the opposition win 200 seats at the National Assembly.