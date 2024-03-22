DP Chief Says Defeat in Major Battlegrounds Could Help PPP Take Majority in Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung sought voter support ahead of early voting for the April general elections, saying if the opposition loses in over 50 of the most contested districts, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) could take majority in parliament.Campaigning in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, Lee noted that the government and the ruling party's attitudes seem to have changed over fear of failing to keep minimal seats to block a constitutional amendment, a warning previously issued by PPP interim chief Han Dong-hoon.Lee warned that the same holds for the DP, and that should the PPP win a majority, the administration will likely attempt to intervene in legislations, block reforms, and ultimately incapacitate the parliamentary function of keeping the government in check.Referring to the zero-point-73-percentage-point gap that resulted in the DP's loss in the 2022 presidential election, Lee urged voters not to pay attention to pre-election polling, but to solely focus on the fact that the opposition will win if voters cast their ballots.In a message for supporters of the administration, Lee asked them to sound the alarm at the polls for the administration to take the right path and do its job for the remainder of its term in office.