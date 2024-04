Photo : YONHAP News

The administrative court has again dismissed an application for the suspension of execution of the government's planned medical school admissions quota hike, the third dismissal of such a request in as many days.The 13th Administrative Division of the Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday dismissed the application for suspension of execution filed by five junior doctors and medical students.The Seoul Administrative Court dismissed an application submitted by 33 members of the Medical Professors Association of Korea on Tuesday and another submitted by 18 medical school professors, residents, medical students, and test-takers on Wednesday.A total of six applications for suspension of execution have been filed against the medical school admissions quota hike. The court has so far dismissed three and one has been withdrawn.