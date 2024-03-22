DP Estimates Victory in 110 Districts in General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has estimated that it is likely to win in 110 electoral districts in next week’s general elections and that the number of highly-contested areas stands at over 50.DP Rep. Han Byung-do, who heads the party's strategic planning committee, revealed the estimation at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on Thursday, six days ahead of the general elections.Han assessed that with the elections around the corner, the DP and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) are both boosting efforts to gather support, thus continuously expanding the number of contested districts.Han said the DP will exert all-out efforts to reach its goal of securing a majority in parliament.The lawmaker said heated competition is expected not only in the Seoul metropolitan area but also in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.The DP’s latest assessment did not include prospects for the 46 proportional representation seats up for grabs in the vote to elect a total of 300 lawmakers.