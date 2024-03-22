PPP Says No. of Highly-Contested Areas in General Elections Stands at 55

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) says that of the nation’s 254 electoral districts, 55 will see the most heated competition in next week’s general elections.Cheong Yang-seog, the vice chairman of the PPP’s election committee, said the ruling party is either winning or losing by three to four percentage points in 55 districts as he described the current situation as like "walking on thin ice" with the elections six days away.According to a survey by the PPP’s think tank, the Yeouido Institute, the highly-contested areas include 15 districts in Seoul, eleven in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, 13 in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, 13 in the Chungcheong provinces and three in Gangwon Province.Cheong said the PPP will, without fail, win the general elections if it fares strongly in such areas while stopping short of elaborating which districts the party believes it has a strong chance of winning.Cheong said if the party is defeated in such contested areas, it could risk no longer having at least a third of seats in parliament which is the minimum required to stop the passage of motions seeking constitutional amendments.