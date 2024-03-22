Trainee Doctors' Representative Says 'No Future for Korean Medicine' after Meeting Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a group representing the nation’s trainee doctors lamented on Thursday that there was no future for the medicine sector in South Korea, following his 140-minute long meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol.Park Dan, emergency committee chief of the Korean Intern Resident Association, uploaded a post on facebook, saying, “There is no future for the nation’s medical service.”This comes after he met with Yoon at the presidential office in Yongsan for two hours and 20 minutes Thursday afternoon.The remarks are a contrast from a statement released by the top office which said Yoon “carefully listened” to the trainee doctors’ representative, giving assurances that their position will be respected as the government discusses its reform measures with relevant organizations.In an internal notice to member doctors prior to the meeting, the trainee doctors' representative stated that there is no change in their demand that the government scrap its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two thousand seats a year.Some 90 percent of the nation’s trainee doctors submitted their resignations in protest of the move in February and have yet to return to work.