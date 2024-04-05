Early Voting for General Elections Kicks Off Friday

Photo : KBS

Early voting for next week’s general elections kicked off on Friday for a two-day run.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), ballots will be taken at three-thousand-565 polling stations nationwide between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any of the polling stations with a government-issued photo identification card. The information on the locations of nearby polling stations is available on the NEC website.People who vote in the areas where they reside simply need to mark the ballot and put it in the ballot box, but those who vote outside their residential area should put their ballot in a return envelope before putting it in the ballot box.When early voting closes, the boxes of ballots cast by local residents will be sealed and transported to NEC offices under police escort, while the ballots in return envelopes will be sent to the NEC offices via post.The ballot boxes and ballots in return envelopes will be kept under surveillance until election day and anyone can see the surveillance footage at any time through the large monitors installed at the NEC offices.