KBS Poll: 40% of Voters to Choose DP Candidate, 33% to Select PPP Candidate

A recent KBS poll has found that 40 percent of respondents prefer main opposition Democratic Party candidates in their districts while 33 percent favor those of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) ahead of the April 10 general elections.The phone survey, conducted from last Saturday to Tuesday of five-thousand adults nationwide, is the last nationwide KBS poll before the general elections.The voter preference for the DP and PPP are consistent with the previous KBS survey conducted from March 24 to 26 with the gap of seven percentage points outside of the survey's margin of error.In a total of seven KBS polls this year, the first poll showed a tight race between the two major parties within the margin of error but the DP pulled ahead of the PPP in mid-March, and has since kept that lead.In the most recent poll, minor party candidates of the New Reform Party, the New Future Party and Jinbo Party each received one percent of support while those from the Green Justice Party secured zero-point-four percent.Asked about their party preferences for the 46 proportional representation seats up for grabs, 28 percent of respondents picked the PPP’s satellite party while 22 percent picked the Rebuilding Korea Party, led by former justice minister Cho Kuk, and 17 percent favored the DP’s satellite party. Twenty-one percent remain undecided.For the electoral district vote, 19 percent of the respondents said they remain undecided.In particular, four out of ten of those aged 18 to 29, and three out of ten of those in their 30s said that they remain undecided, pushing candidates to appeal to younger voters with the elections fast approaching this coming Wednesday.The KBS survey, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-four percentage points.