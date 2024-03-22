KBS Poll: DP's Lee Wins 54% while PPP's Won Garners 37% in Gyeyang B

Photo : KBS

Ahead of the April general elections, a KBS opinion poll has found that Democratic Party(DP) chief Lee Jae-myung is leading the race in the Gyeyang B district of Incheon against the People Power Party's(PPP) Won Hee-ryong by 17 percentage points.In the poll, 54 percent of respondents picked the main opposition DP's Lee while 37 percent chose the ruling PPP's Won.While Lee maintains a 17 percentage point lead for the third week, five percent of respondents answered that they do not have a candidate to vote for in the upcoming elections.In the Bundang A district of Gyeonggi where two former presidential hopefuls are facing off, DP representative Lee Kwang-jae is leading the race with 51 percent of support while PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo garnered 38 percent.A previous KBS poll from two weeks ago had suggested a neck-and-neck race in the district within the margin of error. The 13 percentage point gap in this recent survey is outside the margin of error.The survey was conducted from Monday to Wednesday, the last day before the banning the publication of new survey results. It was conducted by phoning five-hundred voters each in the Gyeyang B district of Incheon, the Bundang A district of Gyeonggi and other districts.The publication of new survey results is banned from Thursday leading up to election day. It is still possible to publish surveys conducted before Thursday.The KBS survey, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.