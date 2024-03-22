Ministry Welcomes UNHRC Adoption of Resolution against N. Korea's Rights Abuses for 22nd Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council's adoption of a resolution denouncing North Korea's human rights violations for the 22nd consecutive year.At a press briefing on Friday, unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae welcomed the news that the resolution, co-sponsored by 54 states including South Korea, was adopted by consensus at the 55th regular session of the Council.Expressing deep concern over the persistence of the widespread human rights abuses in the North, the deputy spokesperson urged the regime to take necessary steps to enhance human rights in accordance with the latest resolution.The resolution, adopted on Thursday, Geneva time, included the international community's reinforced call for Pyongyang to abolish or revise laws that aim to control its people's thoughts and restrict freedom of religion and expression.The North Korean delegation at the session strongly protested the resolution, calling it a "politicized document filled with lies."