Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ministry Welcomes UNHRC Adoption of Resolution against N. Korea's Rights Abuses for 22nd Yr.

Written: 2024-04-05 14:30:31Updated: 2024-04-05 14:34:28

Ministry Welcomes UNHRC Adoption of Resolution against N. Korea's Rights Abuses for 22nd Yr.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council's adoption of a resolution denouncing North Korea's human rights violations for the 22nd consecutive year.

At a press briefing on Friday, unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae welcomed the news that the resolution, co-sponsored by 54 states including South Korea, was adopted by consensus at the 55th regular session of the Council.

Expressing deep concern over the persistence of the widespread human rights abuses in the North, the deputy spokesperson urged the regime to take necessary steps to enhance human rights in accordance with the latest resolution.

The resolution, adopted on Thursday, Geneva time, included the international community's reinforced call for Pyongyang to abolish or revise laws that aim to control its people's thoughts and restrict freedom of religion and expression.

The North Korean delegation at the session strongly protested the resolution, calling it a "politicized document filled with lies."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >