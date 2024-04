Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's medical professors plan to file a petition to the Constitutional Court, alleging that the government has infringed upon basic rights with a plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand starting from the 2025 academic year.The Medical Professors Association of Korea said on Friday that it will file the petition, as well as an injunction against the quota hike, early next week.The move comes after the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed the professor group's request for a suspension of execution.The association said under the principle of subsidiarity, it will seek a decision from the Constitutional Court, citing that the government has violated the autonomy of education and other basic rights.The group is pushing to stop the quota hike enforcement before the nation's 40 medical schools announce requirements of their entrance examination set for late April.