Ruling Party Interim Leader Casts Early Vote for General Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon cast his vote at the early voting polling station in front of Ewha Womans University in Sinchon-dong on Friday, the first day of early voting for the April 10 general election.Han took part in early voting along with the PPP candidate for the Seodaemun A constituency Lee Yong-ho and several People Future Party proportional representation candidates.Meeting with reporters after casting his vote, he called this year's general election "a showdown between those who want to defend their crimes and those who have led a virtuous life abiding by the law."The interim chief assured voters that ballots will be counted by hand for both early voting and regular voting, calling on the public to trust the system and vote early.Meanwhile, Han continued on the campaign trail in Gimpo later in the afternoon, calling for voters to support the ruling party and its bid to incorporate the satellite city into Seoul.