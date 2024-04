Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve officially assumed command of U.S. Forces Korea's(USFK) Eighth Army on Friday.According to the Eighth Army, the change of command from Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson to LaNeve was officiated by USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.In his inaugural speech, LaNeve said he was humbled and very honored to join the ranks of such a storied U.S. Army formation, calling the Eighth Army, the Pacific Victors.He pledged to serve with the South Korean allies and to give his full effort in support of the ironclad commitment to the alliance.