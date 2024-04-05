DP Pulling ahead of PPP in KBS Voter Polls as Nation Begins Early Voting

Photo : KBS

Anchor: District candidates of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) are ahead of their rivals in the ruling People Power Party(PPP), in the latest KBS survey conducted shortly before Wednesday's general elections. While the DP’s candidates received seven percentage points more than their PPP counterparts overall in the poll in terms of voter support, main opposition chief Lee Jae-myung is also leading the race in the Gyeyang B district of Incheon against the ruling party's Won Hee-ryong by 17 percentage points.Yun So-hyang has more.Report: A recent KBS poll conducted by phone from last Saturday to Tuesday of five-thousand adults nationwide has found that 40 percent of respondents prefer main opposition Democratic Party candidates in their districts while 33 percent favor those of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) ahead of the April 10 general elections.The voter preference for the DP and PPP is consistent with the previous KBS survey conducted from March 24 to 26 which showed a gap of seven percentage points, putting the results outside of the survey’s margin of error.The first of seven KBS polls this year showed a tight race between the two major parties within the margin of error but in a poll in mid-March the DP pulled ahead of the PPP and the party has since kept that lead.This KBS survey, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-four percentage points.A separate KBS survey also showed that DP candidates were leading the district races in some of the key battlegrounds.In the Gyeyang B district of Incheon where two potential presidential candidates are facing off, 54 percent of respondents picked the main opposition DP’s Lee Jae-myung while 37 percent chose the ruling PPP's Won Hee-ryong.While Lee maintains a 17 percentage point lead for the third week, five percent of respondents answered that they don't have a candidate to vote for in the upcoming elections.In the Bundang A district of Gyeonggi, DP representative Lee Kwang-jae is leading the race with 51 percent of support while PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo garnered 38 percent.A previous KBS poll from two weeks ago had suggested a neck-and-neck race in the district within the margin of error but the 13 percentage point gap in this recent survey is outside the margin of error.The survey was conducted from Monday to Wednesday, the last day before the banning the publication of new survey results. It was conducted by phoning five-hundred voters each in the Gyeyang B district of Incheon, the Bundang A district of Gyeonggi and other districts.The KBS survey, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio news.