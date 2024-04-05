Photo : YONHAP News

The turnout on the first day of early voting for the April 10 general elections reached 15-point-61 percent.According to the National Election Commission (NEC), some six-point-91 million people out of roughly 44 million eligible voters had cast their ballots when booths closed at 6 p.m. on Friday.The turnout is three-point-47 percentage points higher than the previous general elections held in 2020 and one-point-96 percentage points lower than record early voting turnout of 17-point-57 percent posted in the 20th presidential elections in 2022.South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout followed by North Jeolla Province, Gwangju and Gangwon Province while Daegu had the lowest turnout.Seoul saw a turnout of 15-point-83 percent.Early voting will continue on Saturday at some 35-hundred polling stations across the nation.Eligible voters will be able to cast their ballots at any of three-thousand-565 polling stations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday after presenting a government-issued photo ID.