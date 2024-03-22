FM Cho Discusses Continued Ukraine Support, N. Korea-Russia Military Cooperation at NATO

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul, who attended a ministerial meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), discussed continued support for war-ravaged Ukraine, and responding to increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Cho pledged continued support toward ending the war and recovering peace in Ukraine during a session involving NATO's four Indo-Pacific partners - South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand - and the European Union.The minister announced a mid to long-term aid package worth two-point-three billion U.S. dollars starting this year, and a contribution of 12 million dollars through a NATO trust fund to build a rehabilitation center for injured Ukrainian soldiers.Stressing that the North's arms provision to Russia impacts security in Europe, as well as the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific, Cho said Moscow's cutting-edge military technological transfer to Pyongyang and delivery of refined oil will threaten the global nonproliferation regime.He also criticized Russia for vetoing extension of the mandate for the United Nations Security Council's expert panel tasked to monitor sanctions enforcement against the North, comparing it to destroying a surveillance camera to avoid being caught red-handed.