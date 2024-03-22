Menu Content

Professors Call for Yoon's Flexibility on Med School Admissions Quota

Written: 2024-04-06 13:17:31Updated: 2024-04-06 16:34:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical school professors are urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to not limit the premise of discussions on his medical reform measures as the government remains adamant on increasing medical school admissions by two-thousand seats a year.

Professors representing 20 of the nation’s 40 medical schools held an online meeting Friday night and issued a statement, calling for Yoon's flexibility on the matter. 

In the statement that came in response to Yoon's face-to-face meeting with the head of the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) the previous day, the professors said that Thursday's meeting should lead to a forum for dialogue without any restrictions.

While welcoming the presidential office's announcement of Yoon's willingness to respect trainee doctors' positions on the medical school admissions, the group criticized the administration for reiterating its planned increase of the med school admissions quota by two-thousand.

Noting that three-thousand medical school graduates decided not to move on to internship this year in protest of Yoon's medical reform plans, the professors warned that if the government fails to change the minds of resident doctors who resigned en masse, the current situation will lead to an irreversible collapse of the nation's medical service.
