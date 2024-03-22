Menu Content

Politics

Day 2 of Advance Voting for April 10 Elections Under Way

Written: 2024-04-06 14:44:04Updated: 2024-04-06 14:48:10

Day 2 of Advance Voting for April 10 Elections Under Way

Photo : YONHAP News

The second day of two-day early voting for the April 10 general elections is under way at three-thousand-565 polling stations nationwide. 

A total of 254 district and 46 proportional representation seats are up for grabs in the poll selecting new lawmakers whose four-year terms will begin in late May. 

On Friday, the first day of early voting, six-point-91 million, or 15-point-61 percent of the nation's 44-point-28 million eligible voters, cast their ballots, marking the highest voter turnout for the first day of advance polling for general elections. 

In a bid to ensure the fair management of early voting, the National Election Commission(NEC) for the first time is showing real-time surveillance footage of ballot boxes around-the-clock using large screens installed at its city and provincial headquarters.

After early voting is wrapped up, the election watchdog also plans to open to public, how ballot boxes are securely transferred to its storage by allowing media access to the process at a selected polling station.  

The two day early voting will be closed at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
