Photo : YONHAP News

A record 31-point-28 percent of voters cast their ballots during the two days of early voting for the upcoming general elections.According to the National Election Commission (NEC), 13-point-84 million people out of 44-point-28 million eligible voters cast their ballots at three-thousand-565 polling stations nationwide during the early voting period that ended at 6 p.m. Saturday.It marks the first time the early-voting turnout for general elections has exceeded 30 percent.South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout with 41-point-19 percent, followed by North Jeolla Province, Gwangju and Sejong, while the southeastern city of Daegu had the lowest turnout at 25-point-six percent.Seoul saw a turnout of 32-point-63 percent.The regular vote will take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at polling stations around the country on Wednesday.