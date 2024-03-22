Parties Make All-out Efforts to Woo Voters Ahead of General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties are making last-minute efforts to attract voters with three days left until the general elections.Ruling People Power Party (PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon is visiting key battlefields in Daejeon, South and North Chungcheong Provinces on Sunday.Han visited the Yuseong-B district in Daejeon on Sunday morning to support the party’s candidate, Lee Sang-min, who left the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) to join the ruling party in January ahead of the general elections.The PPP chair criticized the DP for defending its candidate, Kim Jun-hyuk, who is running in a district in Suwon and is under fire for his alleged sexist remarks against women. Denouncing the DP as a misogynist and a party of sexual harassment, Han said that unlike the DP, the ruling party won’t allow controversial remarks made at even private meetings.DP Chair Lee Jae-myung appealed to voters for support in the Gyeyang-B district in Incheon, where he is seeking to retain his parliamentary seat.Lee repeated calls for delivering a judgment on the government’s performance, urging voters to hold those who destroyed the nation responsible.The DP chair said that if the government does not change with the whip, its power should be taken away, stressing that the people did not elect a king but a loyal servant. He added that the people should warn the government that disloyal servants will be kicked out.Lee will visit the Seocho, Gangnam and Songpa areas in Seoul and Hanam in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday afternoon to support DP candidates. These areas are considered traditionally conservative districts.Meanwhile, the Green Justice Party will campaign in Mapo in Seoul on Sunday to woo voters interested in the climate issue, while the Reform Party will stump around Suwon, Yongin and Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province.The New Future Party, led by former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, and the Rebuilding Korea Party, led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, will campaign in areas of Seoul.