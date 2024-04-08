Yoon's Approval Rating Rebounds for First Time in Six Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

With just two days left until the general elections, President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has rebounded for the first time in six weeks to reach around 37 percent.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-511 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 37-point-three percent of respondents approved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, up one percentage point from the previous week.Fifty-nine-point-five percent of respondents were dissatisfied with the president, down one-point-two percentage points over the same period.The approval rating rose by four-point-eight percentage points in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province and three-point-three percentage points in Seoul, while it slipped by four-point-nine percentage points in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province and two-point-eight percentage points in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.The rating rose among those in their 20s, 50s and 60s, while it dropped among those in their 30s and 40s.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.