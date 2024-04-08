Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA to Hold Press Conference with Medical Professors, Students and Trainee Doctors after Wednesday's Election

Written: 2024-04-08 10:48:17Updated: 2024-04-08 17:31:54

KMA to Hold Press Conference with Medical Professors, Students and Trainee Doctors after Wednesday's Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) has responded to the government’s call for doctors to present a “unified” proposal for medical reform, saying the group will issue its position in a press conference after Wednesday’s general elections.

Committee spokesperson Kim Seong-geun announced the plans on Sunday, following a meeting with chiefs of the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) and the Medical Professors Association of Korea, adding that medical professors, trainee doctors and medical students would also be participating in the press conference.

In addition, Kim said that the KMA positively assessed the recent meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Park Dan, the head of the trainee doctors' group, saying the talks were "meaningful."

Appearing on a radio show on Monday, presidential secretary for social policy Jang Sang-yoon said that the top office positively viewed Yoon's meeting with Park as the government has opened up dialogue with trainee doctors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >