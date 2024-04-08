KMA to Hold Press Conference with Medical Professors, Students and Trainee Doctors after Wednesday's Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) has responded to the government’s call for doctors to present a “unified” proposal for medical reform, saying the group will issue its position in a press conference after Wednesday’s general elections.Committee spokesperson Kim Seong-geun announced the plans on Sunday, following a meeting with chiefs of the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) and the Medical Professors Association of Korea, adding that medical professors, trainee doctors and medical students would also be participating in the press conference.In addition, Kim said that the KMA positively assessed the recent meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Park Dan, the head of the trainee doctors' group, saying the talks were "meaningful."Appearing on a radio show on Monday, presidential secretary for social policy Jang Sang-yoon said that the top office positively viewed Yoon's meeting with Park as the government has opened up dialogue with trainee doctors.