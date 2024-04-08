S. Korea Bolsters Surveillance over N. Korean Assets with SAR Satellite System

Photo : S. Korean Defense Ministry

Anchor: South Korea's second military spy satellite has been successfully launched into space. The satellite lifted off from the John F. Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on a U.S. rocket and it successfully made communication with ground control after entering into the intended orbit. The satellite features synthetic aperture radar(SAR) technology, which allows it to capture high-resolution images in all weather conditions, day or night.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Ground control announcement]"... three, two, one. Ignition. Engine's whole power and liftoff of Bandwagon-1 and ADD 425. Go Falcon, Go SpaceX."The SpaceX Falcon9 lifted off at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying ADD 425, South Korea's second military reconnaissance satellite.[Sound bite: Ground control announcement]"Main engine cut off.""Stage separation confirmed."The South Korean defense ministry said that the satellite entered into the target orbit some 45 minutes after launch, and later successfully established initial test communication with a ground station.[Sound bite: Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu (Korean-English)]"Through this successful launch, our military obtained independent surveillance capability. Also, we have strengthened our Kill Chain capability, which is the foundation of our three-pronged deterrence system. "Circling the Earth four to six times a day, the second satellite is equipped with synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, sensors, which are capable of cutting through cloud cover by emitting electromagnetic waves and receiving the reflected signals.South Korea plans to operate five military intelligence satellites in the low Earth orbit by 2025, seeking to ensure regular coverage of strategic assets in the North.It is also planning to launch dozens of additional microsatellites to tighten monitoring of the North to every 30 minutes.The first of the five intelligence satellites, equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors, was launched into space in December.While the second satellite is going through adjustment processes for the next several months, the first one is scheduled to be put into operation in June, capturing images with resolutions as high as 30 centimeters per pixel, meaning that objects as small as 30 centimeters on the ground can be identified.Experts said that highest performing SAR sensors can detect objects as small as 16 centimeters in diameter.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.