Top Office Positively Assesses Medical Community's Efforts to Collect Opinions on Medical Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential aide has said there has been progress in efforts to collect opinions on medical reform from doctors and medical students, following news that representatives of these groups have decided to hold a joint press conference after this week's general elections.Appearing on a radio show on Monday, senior presidential secretary for social policy Jang Sang-yoon said the top office will need to see what the medical community has to say, but it holds a positive view of doctors' efforts to collect opinions.On Sunday, the emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) said it will hold a joint press conference after Wednesday's elections with the Medical Professors Association of Korea, the Korean Intern and Resident Association(KIRA) and medical students.Regarding last week's meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Park Dan, head of KIRA, Jang said the top office is pleased that dialogue with trainee doctors involved in collective action has started.Regarding Park's social media post saying "there is no future for the nation's medical services," following his meeting with the president, Jang said the top office does not think the post indicates that dialogue has broke down.