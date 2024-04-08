Health Minister: Gov't Open to Discussion if Doctors Present Unified Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated the need to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand, while stressing that it is willing to engage in dialogue if the medical community presents a more “rational” alternative.In opening remarks for a government meeting on doctors’ collective action on Monday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the proposed quota increase of two-thousand seats was produced through a thorough review.He added that the review was based on scientific research and comprehensive discussions with the medical community, and he vowed to push ahead with the medical reform, which he said is “supported by the people.”The minister said that medical reform is the only way to ensure the sustainability of the health care system and protect the lives and health of the people.Cho added that in order to resolve the conflict, the government was willing to engage in sincere dialogue to persuade the doctors to accept the reforms.He added that the government would be open to discussion if the doctors could present a rational and unified proposal based on science and logic.