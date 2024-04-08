S. Korea, US to Hold Defense Talks This Week

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States will hold regular defense talks later this week to discuss security cooperation.Seoul's defense ministry said Monday that the Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) will take place in Washington D.C. on Thursday, involving senior defense and foreign ministry officials from the two nations.The two sides are expected to discuss agenda items for the third session of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) set for June in Seoul.The allies earlier announced plans to produce guidelines for nuclear strategy and establish the extended deterrence system in June.A government official said that this week's talks can be seen as part of preparations for the third NCG meeting, adding the talks are likely to discuss the direction of extended deterrence, which will be addressed in the NCG meeting.The ministry said that this week’s talks will discuss a range of alliance issues including policy coordination to deter and respond to the North’s nuclear and missile threats, bolstering combined defense posture and the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea.