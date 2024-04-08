PPP Interim Leader Calls on Voters to Prevent Opposition Bloc from Winning Two-Thirds Majority

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon on Monday called on voters to use their votes on April 10 to prevent the opposition party from gaining a majority in the 22nd National Assembly.At a campaign rally in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, Han said if the opposition parties were to win 200 seats, they would amend the Constitution to allow Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung and Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk to pardon themselves from their alleged crimes.The PPP interim leader stressed that the voters can stop that from happening on April 10, seeking support for the ruling party and its satellite party in the proportional representation vote.Han also rallied for support in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, again calling for voters to prevent the opposition bloc from getting 200 seats, criticizing the opposition parties for having "extremist" ideas and policies that could "ruin the country."With 300 seats in the National Assembly up for grabs, 200 seats for the opposition would mean a two-thirds majority, giving the opposition parties the power to impeach a sitting president as well as override any presidential veto.