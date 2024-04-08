DP Leader Claims Election Law Violations Rampant During Early Voting Period

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung claimed that illegal activities that violate election laws were rampant during the early voting period for the April 10 general elections.Speaking at a meeting of the DP's election committee on Monday, Lee questioned the country's democracy and the neutrality of the National Election Commission(NEC), the nation's election watchdog.The DP chairman claimed that voters were given transportation to the voting booths, a clear violation of election laws, calling on the NEC to take immediate and strong measures to prevent a recurrence.The remarks came in reference to news photos, purportedly showing a van dropping off three to four seniors near advance polling stations in Incheon's Ganghwa County.The DP chairman said various types of malicious propaganda will run rampant in the last few days before the elections, calling for the election watchdog to establish a reporting system to prevent it from happening.