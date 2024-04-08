PPP Calls to Prevent Opposition's Two-Thirds Majority, DP Claims Election Law Violation during Early Voting

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Only two days remain until the April 10 general elections to form the 22nd National Assembly. Stumping in the capital region, ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon called on voters to help prevent the opposition bloc from winning a two-thirds majority. Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, also campaigning in the capital area, claimed there were violations of the election law during last week's early voting period.Choi You Sun reports.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon on Monday called on voters help prevent the main opposition party from gaining a two-thirds majority in the 22nd National Assembly.At a campaign rally in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, Han said if the opposition parties were to win 200 seats, they would amend the Constitution to allow Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung and Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk to pardon themselves and escape punishment for their alleged crimes.The PPP interim leader stressed that the voters can stop that from happening on April 10, seeking support for the ruling party and its satellite party in the proportional representation vote.With 300 seats in the National Assembly up for grabs, 200 seats for the opposition would mean a two-thirds majority, giving the opposition parties the power to impeach a sitting president as well as override any presidential veto.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, for his part, claimed that illegal activities that violate election laws were rampant during the early voting period for the April 10 general elections.Speaking at a meeting of the DP's election committee on Monday, Lee claimed that voters were given transportation to voting booths, a clear violation of election laws, calling on the National Election Commission(NEC) to take immediate and strong measures to prevent a recurrence.The remarks came in reference to news photos purportedly showing a van dropping off three to four seniors near advance polling stations in Incheon's Ganghwa County.The DP chairman said various types of malicious propaganda will run rampant in the last few days before the elections, calling for the election watchdog to establish a reporting system to prevent it from happening.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.