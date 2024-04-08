Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2024-04-08 15:58:46Updated: 2024-04-08 16:09:14

Minor Parties Make Last-minute Appeal to Voters in Metropolitan Area

Just two days before the April 10 general elections, minor parties focused on making last-minute appeals to voters in the Seoul metropolitan area, especially calling for support for proportional representation votes.
 
The Green Justice Party campaigned Seoul's Mapo A district, targeting young voters in the capital region amid rising concerns that the party may not be able to gain any seats in the 22nd National Assembly.
 
Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party held a campaign with young people and office workers in Seoul's Seongsu and Dongkyo neighborhoods, with the slogan "6 Can Do It," referring to its party number.
 
Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok's Reform Party focused campaigning near the Han River belt, pledging full-fledged efforts to win voter support until the elections.

Former justic minister Cho Kuk's Rebuilding Korea Party is scheduled to seek support in proportional representation votes, while rallying in Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi Province.
