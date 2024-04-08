CDSCH to Temporarily Ease Repeat Prescription Requirements

Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters(CDSCH) on Monday discussed ways to ease requirements for repeat prescriptions of medicine for dementia patients who need long-term medication management, as well as directions for improving insurance policies.The CDSCH explained there are growing concerns as conducting tests and evaluations for dementia and chronic migraines, which need to be conducted every so often for the issuance of repeat prescriptions, are becoming difficult to conduct due to the medical vacuum caused by trainee doctors’ collective action.It said it will temporarily relax the requirements in cases where it's difficult to evaluate tests so that repeat prescriptions can be made based on the doctor's medical judgment.With the easing of requirements, repeat prescriptions can be made within 30 days without additional tests and evaluations and the prescription period can be extended at the doctor's discretion.The CDSCH also announced that it would revise the scope of insurance to prevent excessive compensation for non-essential medical care and increases in medical expenses.