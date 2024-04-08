Ruling Party Campaigns in Key Battleground Regions in Gyeonggi and Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Just two days before the April 10 general elections, the ruling People Party Party(PPP) appealed for support in key battleground regions in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.PPP interim chief Han Dong-hoon started his campaign in Gwangju,Gyeonggi Province, on Monday morning, and later visited Icheon, Anseong, Osan, Yongin, Suwon and Seongnam to rally support in the fiercely contested regions.During the campaign rally in the Gyeonggi area, Han harshly criticized Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung and the chairman of the Rebuilding Korea Party, Cho Kuk, calling on voters to prevent the opposition parties from securing 200 seats, which he said would allow the leaders to protect themselves from legal risks.Han later visited Gyeyang, Incheon, where former land minister Won Hee-ryong is battling for a seat against the main opposition DP leader.Han asked his supporters to call on their friends, children and parents across the country to vote for the ruling party, emphasizing that their votes are not for the PPP, but for the country.