Top Office: Has Not and Will Not Consider Deferring Admissions Quota Expansion

The presidential office says it has not and will not consider deferring by a year its plan to expand the admissions quota of medical schools.A presidential official revealed the stance to reporters on Monday with regard to the proposal by the Korean Medical Association to put off the government's plan.The official stressed that the government decision to expand such quota by two-thousand was reached after more than one year of consultations with the medical community based on logical and scientific evidence.The official then again emphasized there is no change in such a decision.The official said should the medical community propose a unified opinion based on scientific and logical evidence, the top office is leaving open the possibility of discussing such proposal and engaging in such talks with an open mind.The official said it would be desirable for the doctors to swiftly present a proposal, adding that no behind-the-scene consultations are being held.