Main Opposition Leader Revisits Key Battleground Regions in Seoul

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday made an all-out effort to defend seats currently held by DP lawmakers in Seoul, by repeatedly campaigning in key battleground regions in the capital.The DP chief began in the Dongjak-B constituency and covered a total of seven locations that were won by main opposition candidates in the previous general election but are still considered a highly contested region.Lee visited the Dongjak district a total of six times since the start of the election campaign, making it the constituency the DP leader visited the most number of times, aside from the region he's currently running.According to DP's head of the election committee’s strategy headquarters Han Byung-do, the Dongjak-B constituency is a barometer of the overall situation in Seoul, adding that a win in the region means an overall win in Seoul.At the Dongjak-B constituency, PPP's Na Kyung-won is battling for a seat at the 22nd National Assembly against DP candidate Ryu Sam-young.