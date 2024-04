Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the number of medical schools that have normalized classes has risen to 14 as of Monday.Senior presidential secretary for social affairs Jang Sang-yoon said in a briefing that the medical schools in Kyungpook National University and Jeonbuk National University resumed classes on Monday, raising the number of med schools that have normalized classes to 14. As a result, 35 percent of the nation’s total of 40 medical schools are teaching classes.Jang said three additional schools are working to normalize classes from next Monday, adding that more schools are expected to follow suit.Also on Monday, Jang repeatedly urged students who have yet to return to school to swiftly come back as health care providers who will be responsible for people’s lives and health.