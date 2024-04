Photo : YONHAP News

The government will invest a total of 30 billion won, or around 22 million U.S. dollars, starting this year to develop high-speed communication semiconductors for next-generation aircraft.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced the plans to pursue the new project on Monday.The project is in line with a memorandum of understanding(MOU) signed between U.S. aerospace company Boeing and the Korea Planning and Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology(KEIT) and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology(KIAT) during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the United States in April last year.Under the MOU, when South Korea develops aerospace semiconductors, Boeing will cooperate in the verification and testing of the semiconductors.Details of the project are available on the websites of the ministry and the KIAT: www.motie.go.kr and itech.keit.re.kr.