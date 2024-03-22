PPP Chair Pleads for Voter Support Ahead of Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon has desperately appealed for voter support on the eve of the general elections, saying that the party needs a minimum number of seats to restrain the “shameless” opposition party.In a public statement on Tuesday, the PPP chief said that things were gradually improving but added that the party is still having a difficult time, indicating the PPP is continuing to face an uphill battle with the opposition bloc.The PPP chair said that overwhelming support on Election Day is needed to prevent the country from falling into a state of decline.Han said that the government and the ruling party had faced difficulties over the past two years as the opposition party regularly blocked the passage of government-led bills for people’s livelihoods, attacked the government with misinformation and obstructed essential reforms.Han continued to say that the “shameless” opposition bloc is talking about securing 200 seats in the 22nd National Assembly, appealing to voters to prevent that from happening.He added that the nation cannot entrust the legislature of the country to people who did not work for four years and who are destined to go to jail, pleading for the public to give the government and the ruling party the strength to continue fighting.