DP Chair Urges Voters to Prevent PPP from Securing Majority in National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung has urged the public to vote in the general elections to prevent the “political forces that betrayed the people” from securing a majority in the National Assembly.The DP chair made the call on Tuesday morning as he appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for a hearing in his trial on corruption charges surrounding the Daejang-dong development scandal.Lee said that when President Yoon Suk Yeol took office two years ago, he sincerely hoped for the success of his government and still does, but lamented that the Yoon administration has pulled the country backwards in all aspects, including the economy, diplomacy, security, and democracy.The DP chair continued to say that the hard-won achievements of the people were destroyed, leading to the collapse of the economy and the ruination of people’s livelihoods. He added that the country, once the world’s tenth economic power, has since fallen to become a country with a severe trade deficit.Lee criticized the government for failing to contain soaring prices and instead resorting to attacking its opponents, pleading for the public to vote in the general elections.Lee appeared for court hearings for three days during the 13-day official campaign period.