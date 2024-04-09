Party Leaders Plead for Votes Just 1 Day ahead of General Elections

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Leaders of the ruling and opposition parties are going all out this Tuesday with just one day remaining until the April 10 elections. People Power Party(PPP) chief Han Dong-hoon is calling for voters to “save the country” with their votes, while Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung is requesting that the public use their votes to condemn the ruling party.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: With just a day left until the general elections, ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon rallied for support, asking for “just one more vote.”[Sound bite: People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon (Korean-English)]“We are really short of just one vote. Please step up and save our country… Otherwise, you might really see a dreadful world that you never expected. With 200 seats, people like Chairman Cho Kuk and Chairman Lee Jae-myung will protect themselves from punishment for their crimes, and amend the Constitution to allow the assembly to grant them pardons.”On the campaign trail in Seoul on Tuesday, the ruling party chief targeted opposition leaders facing trials, seeking to prevent the pan-opposition from gaining the two-thirds majority needed for a presidential impeachment.In addition, when over 200 lawmakers agree to a bill in the 300-seat National Assembly, the president cannot exercise his veto power.Appearing at a Seoul Court for his corruption trial, main opposition Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung urged voters to punish the ruling camp.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]“The government has already managed to ruin the country with administrative authority alone. If they win half of the National Assembly seats and secure the legislative power, they will recklessly fix laws and institutions, and this nation will face an irreversible collapse. For the lives of our citizens and the future of our country, sovereign citizens must now stop this government from taking the wrong path."The main opposition leader criticized the government, saying it has only focused on using its power to oppress its political rivals.The upcoming election on Wednesday is widely regarded as a referendum on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is grappling with low approval ratings over soaring prices and his prolonged feud with doctors over the government’s medical reform measures.A record number of South Korean voters already cast their ballots during two days of early voting last week, which saw a record 31-point-28 percent voter turnout. Experts say, however, it is still too early to predict which side will win as many voters remain undecided.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.