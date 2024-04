Photo : KBS News

Eleven South Koreans were evacuated from the Caribbean island nation of Haiti, which has been plagued by escalating gang violence amid economic hardship and an absence of public security.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, the eleven people who wished to evacuate from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince were airlifted to the nearby Dominican Republic by helicopter.The ministry has sent a response team to the Dominican Republic to provide consulate support to the evacuees.It has withheld the details of the evacuation to ensure the safety of the roughly 60 South Koreans who remain in Haiti.Late last month, two South Koreans previously departed the country by helicopter for the Dominican Republic.