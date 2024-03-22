Menu Content

DP Urges to Voters to Strike Down Gov't, Ruling Party in General Elections

Written: 2024-04-09 14:21:33Updated: 2024-04-09 15:11:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Boo-kyum, a co-chair of the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) campaign committee, has urged the public to raise the whip on the government and the ruling party in the upcoming general elections, saying that if they don't, there will be no way to run the country for the next two years. 

He urged the public to ensure the DP secures the most seats in the 22nd National Assembly, saying that there will be no major elections for two years following the general elections on Wednesday.

Kim said that the DP needs to be the No. 1 party in parliament in order to rectify President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state administration and to demonstrate the strength of the people. 

He acknowledged that the DP has not been assertive enough and sought support and understanding for the party as it steps up to slam the Yoon government over its wrongdoings. 

Regarding the ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) calls for voter support citing the need to help the government run the country in a stable manner, Kim said that the ruling bloc should not keep making excuses. 

He asked if the calls to judge the government could have spread so widely if the government had communicated with the opposition party while managing state affairs.

As for the PPP’s calls for voters to prevent the opposition bloc to secure more than 200 seats, Kim said that the ruling party is being childish, adding it’s impossible to win 200 seats.
