16 of 40 Medical Schools Resume Classes amid Students' Apparent Quota Hike Protest

Photo : KBS News

Sixteen out of 40 medical schools in the country have resumed classes since students applied for leaves of absence en masse in apparent protest of the government's planned school admissions quota hike.According to the education ministry on Tuesday, the resumption of classes at 16 schools was confirmed as of Monday, with most other schools expected to follow suit by the end of this month.Of the 16, classes at Gachon University, Kyungpook National University, Kyung Hee University, Ewha Womans University, and Jeonbuk National University have resumed amid active efforts made by the universities.While some classes are being conducted online or through video content, most practical training required for students in their final two years has either been deferred or suspended.The schools have begun to resume classes amid concerns that students could fail their courses due to the protracted group action, as students who miss more than a quarter or over a third of classes are likely to fail at most institutions.