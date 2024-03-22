Cho Guk: First Lady Will Stand Trial if Opposition Bloc Wins Two-Thirds Majority

Photo : YONHAP News

Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk said should the opposition bloc win 200 seats in parliament and pass a law on a special counsel probe into First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation, the nation will be able to see her stand trial in the second half of the year.Campaigning on the eve of the April 10 general elections in the southeastern city of Busan, Cho said in the event the opposition bloc secures a two-thirds majority, preventing President Yoon Suk Yeol from abusing his right to veto parliament-passed bills would be its top priority.Referring to Yoon's vetoing of the special counsel probe law concerning the first lady, Cho accused the president of abusing his veto power to protect his family.Such remarks come as overriding the president's veto power would require the support of a two-thirds majority in a plenary session attended by more than half of all 300 lawmakers.As for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) candidates in Busan pledging to open a parliamentary investigation into the nation's failed bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Cho said he supports a probe into the officials involved and to find out how much in state funds was spent on the campaign.