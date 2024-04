Photo : KBS News

The number of one-person households in Korea reached a record high of over ten-million in March.According to registration data released by the interior ministry on Tuesday, ten-million-21-thousand people were living alone in March, or roughly one in five people in the country, marking an increase of around 41-thousand month-on-month.Categorized by gender, men accounted for almost five-point-two million single-person households, more than the nearly four-point-nine million women living by themselves.The data also showed a larger proportion of people living alone in highly populated areas such as Gyeonggi Province, which had two-point-25 million one-person households, and Seoul, which had two million.