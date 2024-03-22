KBS, MBC, and SBS to Announce Exit Polls for 22nd General Election at 6PM Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The three terrestrial broadcasters, KBS, MBC, and SBS will jointly conduct an exit poll on approximately 500 thousand voters at over two thousand polling stations across the country on Wednesday and announce it on their respective channels at 6 p.m. at the closing of the 22nd general election.The exit polls conducted by the three broadcasters during the last presidential election showed a difference of only zero-point-two percentage points from the actual voting results.The joint exit poll for the 22nd Parliamentary election will be conducted by Korea Research, Hankook Research, and Ipsos from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day while conducting a telephone survey the day before on 50 thousand voters who took part in early voting.KBS World English news service plans to immediately report the exit poll results online and broadcast them through KBS World Radio News.Korea24, which airs at 7:10 p.m. Korea Time plans to inform overseas listeners of the exit poll results on Wednesday.