Prime Minister Han Calls for Flawless Election Management

Photo : YONHAP News

With one day left until the 22nd general election, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the Seoul Metropolitan Government to conduct flawless election management.The prime minister visited polling stations located in Jongno, central Seoul, and called for strengthened security at polling sites to prevent illegal activities, as several hidden cameras were recently discovered at several polling sites.Han said the record early voting turnout showed the importance of the upcoming general election to the voters, and with many still voting on Wednesday, he vowed the government will do all it can to ensure that voting is conducted in a fair, orderly, and transparent manner.He also said that the new manual ballot counting system was introduced to increase fairness and transparency in this election, with the National Election Commission(NEC), the National Police Agency, the National Fire Agency, and the Ministry of Interior and Safety all working closely together.Prime Minister Han received a report on the election management status from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Jongno District and ordered another inspection of the voting site to ensure a smooth operation on voting day.