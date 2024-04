Photo : YONHAP News

The government has put forth a plan to allow nurses forced to go on unpaid leave amid the prolonged medical vacuum and hospitals' financial difficulties to work at different hospitals.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Tuesday that it will collect positions from nurses on unpaid leave and check on-site demand before drawing up a detailed plan.Such a move comes after some hospitals notified nurses and other medical personnel of the unpaid leave as they reduced inpatient service and surgeries following trainee doctors' collective action in protest of the planned medical school admissions quota hike.The Headquarters also pledged to seek ways to ease military and public health doctors' burden over medical accidents while being dispatched to hospitals to fill up the vacuum, such as subscribing to a separate insurance program.