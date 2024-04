Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States staged combined marine mine countermeasure exercises off the east coast of Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province from April 1 to 9 for nine days.The joint marine warfare drill in the East Sea was conducted to hone their joint anti-mine missions and strengthen their naval response capabilities in preparation for various mine warfare situations.South Korea mobilized six ships, including the Nampo MLS-II minelayer, a maritime patrol aircraft, and a helicopter.The U.S. dispatched the USS Miguel Keith, an expeditionary sea base, three naval ships, and two helicopters.