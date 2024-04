Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition parties have made their final appeals to voters on the eve of the April 10 general elections.At a press conference on Tuesday, the Green Justice Party asked voters to support the party to allow the nation’s history of progressive politics to continue.Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party pledged to end extreme politics of confrontation but to restore politics based on dialogue and cooperation.Meanwhile, former ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok's New Reform Party sought support for politics based on conviction to win over the politics of hypocrisy.Former justice minister Cho Kuk, who heads the Rebuilding Korea Party, on social media promised to bring change and reforms to the country while maintaining the decisiveness and vigor he’s shown since his party's foundation.